In this diabolical episode, we say goodbye to Mikah Sargent as he embarks on a new journey as host and producer for TWiT. We also take on the controversy behind FaceApp.
In happier news, there are new emoji coming this fall, and a teaser trailer for the Apple TV+ series Snoopy in Space is here.
Mikah, we all love you and will miss you having you as part of the iMore team. You are a star and we know you're going to do great things in Petaluma!
Show notes
- FaceApp
- New Emoji coming this fall
- Snoopy in Space trailer
- For All Mankind behind the scenes trailer
