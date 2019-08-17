Rene Ritchie and Lory Gil are joined by Russell Holly for iPhone 11 rumors, and a recent statement by Apple about third-party battery replacements. They also chat gaming and controller support in iOS 13, and the ridiculousness of green bubbles vs. blue bubbles.
- iPhone event Sept. 10?
- Apple's statement on iPhone battery monitoring
- iPhone users won't date Android users? WTF?
- iPhone Pro?
