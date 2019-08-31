Game on! Apple has sent out invitations for an event on September 10th — Rene Ritchie, Georgia Dow, and Lory Gil dish on all the latest rumors. They also chat about Apple's new Independent Repair Providers program, which provides training and access to authentic replacement parts to third party repair facilities.
Disney+ and TV+ are arriving this fall. Is the promised content enough to get you to subscribe to one or both of the services? Finally, why did Apple release an iOS 13.1 beta, and check out some 18K AirPods bling!
Listen now
Watch now
Show notes
- Apple Event officially announced for Sept 10
- iPhone preorders Sept 13? Probably
- Apple's Independent Repair Providers program launches
- Disney+ vs TV+
- iOS 13 ... point 1?
- 18K AirPods bling
Sponsors
- Zapier: Connect Your Apps and Automate Workflows. Zapier moves info between your web apps automatically, so you can focus on your most important work. Now through November, try Zapier free by visiting zapier.com/imore for your free 14-day trial.
Hosts
Be part of the show!
Send in your comments, questions, feedback, or follow-up to:
- Email: imoreshow@imore.com
- Twitter: @iMore with hashtag #askimore
- Web: Leave a comment below!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.