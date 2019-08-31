Game on! Apple has sent out invitations for an event on September 10th — Rene Ritchie, Georgia Dow, and Lory Gil dish on all the latest rumors. They also chat about Apple's new Independent Repair Providers program, which provides training and access to authentic replacement parts to third party repair facilities.

Disney+ and TV+ are arriving this fall. Is the promised content enough to get you to subscribe to one or both of the services? Finally, why did Apple release an iOS 13.1 beta, and check out some 18K AirPods bling!

