Lory Gil and Rene Ritchie have a chat about the initiatives and tools Apple has created to keep end user data private, along with some missteps that have occurred along the way.
They also talk about the release of Photoshop for iPad and criticisms regarding its lack of features. This leads into a conversation about setting expectations while not over promising and underdelivering.
Finally, Apple is trying to help address the housing crisis in California by offering up to $2.5 Billion in an attempt to make homes more affordable.
- Apple and Privacy
- Photoshop for iPad
- ... and some criticism about its features
- Apple offers up $2.5 Billion to help with the housing crisis in California
- ... and Bernie Sanders hates it
- Will Apple announce new Macs today or tomorrow?
