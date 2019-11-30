Rene Ritchie, Georgia Dow, and Lory Gil are joined by iMore's own Rebecca Spear for our opening segment about Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield. The gang also review Disney+ and compare its value to TV+ and other services.

The biggest news for Apple users this week is the release of a brand new 16-inch MacBook Pro. Rene attended a media briefing and has a review unit in-hand to share all the changes to this flagship laptop.

Best Black Friday deals: Over 240 deals updated in real time

Listen now

  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio
  • Subscribe in RSS: Audio
  • Download directly: Audio

Watch now

Show notes

Sponsors

  • Netgear If you are ready for Netgear's best WiFi ever, you can get it today from NETGEAR and never worry about WiFi again. Check out Orbi WiFi 6 at your local Best Buy or at netgear.com/bestwifi

Hosts

Be part of the show!

Send in your comments, questions, feedback, or follow-up to:

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.