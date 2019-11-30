Rene Ritchie, Georgia Dow, and Lory Gil are joined by iMore's own Rebecca Spear for our opening segment about Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield. The gang also review Disney+ and compare its value to TV+ and other services.
The biggest news for Apple users this week is the release of a brand new 16-inch MacBook Pro. Rene attended a media briefing and has a review unit in-hand to share all the changes to this flagship laptop.
Listen now
Watch now
Show notes
Sponsors
- Netgear If you are ready for Netgear's best WiFi ever, you can get it today from NETGEAR and never worry about WiFi again. Check out Orbi WiFi 6 at your local Best Buy or at netgear.com/bestwifi
Hosts
Be part of the show!
Send in your comments, questions, feedback, or follow-up to:
- Email: imoreshow@imore.com
- Twitter: @iMore with hashtag #askimore
- Web: Leave a comment below!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
'See' cast and crew discuss the show in a new Apple TV+ featurette
"See" might have had less than stellar reviews since its arrival as a launch show on Apple TV+, but Apple is sticking with it. A new featurette includes both cast and crew discussions about making the show.
Black Friday is cool, but the black MacBook was cooler
The black MacBook is a computer that often gets forgotten about. And that's a crying shame because it was awesome, despite its flaws and the fact you had to pay more just for the different color.
Analyst says AirPods 'surge of demand' will result in holiday shortages
Apple's AirPods are always popular during the holiday season and one analyst says that strong demand is going to lead to stock shortages. Again.
These AmazonBasics tech accessories are crazy cheap for Black Friday
Amazon's branded products are always significantly cheaper than most other brands on Amazon, and most of the time, price doesn't reflect quality. For Black Friday, Amazon has dropped the price of a bunch of its branded tech accessories from 15 to 30% off.