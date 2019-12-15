Lory Gil and Rene Ritchie talk about Mac Pro and its sweet black and silver accessories. The new Pro Display XDR isn't just for use with Mac Pro, but there are some compatibility issues to be aware before setting your wallet on fire in the name of 32-inch 6K goodness.
'The Morning Show' has been nominated for multiple Golden Globe and SAG, bringing additional recognition to Apple's video streaming service. Speaking of streaming, Apple Music Replay lets you enjoy the music you've listened to most in 2019.
The team also have a few last minute gift ideas!
- New Mac Pro!
- The Morning Show' nominated for multiple SAG awards
- Apple Music Replay (what's your most-listened to music?)
- Those black and silver Mac Pro accessories are hawt!
- The matte version of the Pro Display XDR comes with its own special cleaning cloth
- You can remove Memoji stickers from your recent emojis (but why would anyone want to?)
- Apple offers 2-hour holiday delivery
- Disney+ is giftable this Christmas
