Rene and Lory have an in-depth conversation about Apple, the FBI, and maintaining the security of their devices for users. They also discuss the notion of Apple users as 'cult' members and the tribalism of brands.

The chat turns to SpO2 monitors and other health monitoring technologies as Fitbit trades blows with Apple Watch. Finally, they check out the Unofficial Apple Archive — an amazing repository of Apple marketing videos and presentations!

