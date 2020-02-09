There could be a new lower cost iPhone on the way. Whether it is called iPhone 9 or something else remains to be seen, but the gang discuss that along with rumors of 'AirPods Studio' — Full size headphones that leverage features developed for AirPods Pro. It's possible we might see these unveiled at an event in March.

On a related note, beta versions of 13.4 for iOS, iPad, tvOS, etc... have been made available to developers. A deep dive into the code has released fresh chum into the waters of excitement for new products and capabilities. We could see a new Apple TV, universal app purchases, 'CarKey', and more.

