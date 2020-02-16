Swift Playgrounds is now available on Mac, making it even easier to get a taste of software development. There are new phones from Samsung, including the Galaxy Z Flip, and signs continue to point towards a less expensive iPhone to be announced sooner than later.
Apple has been ordered to pay employees in California for time spent waiting for their bags to be searched after their work shift. And speaking of bags, a man found his missing AirPods Pro in a bag of chips.
- Swift Playgrounds on Mac
- New Samsung phones, earbuds
- Totallee betting on a new iPhone this spring
- Apple ordered to pay employees for time they spend waiting for bag search before they leave work
- Apple Card transaction exports now support OFX
- Lost AirPods Pro found ... in a bag of chips
From the Editor's Desk: Let's 'Unpack' this folding phone trend
With March just around the corner, we expect to see a new iPhone, but it will definitely not be a foldable one. Find out what we think of Samsung's Z Flip and more.
Former Apple exec being sued for poaching talent is now suing Apple
Apple accuses Gerard Williams III of poaching chip designers for his new startup and has taken the matter to court. Now he's accusing Apple of the same.
This is how easily Apple could and should make a folding iPhone
Apple hasn't made a folding iPhone yet. But it could.
Have a large wrist? There's an Apple Watch band for you
Need an Apple Watch band that is comfortable and fits your larger wrists without issue? Check out some of these great options out there!