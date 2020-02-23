The gang are joined this week by YouTuber and the Man About Tech himself: Vyyyper! They discuss Apple's note to investors about Q2 guidance due to COVID-19, and what products may be coming or delayed in a possible March event. Are new iPads, AirTags, and a new iPhone on the way soon or not?
The world lost a brilliant computer scientist this week, Larry Tesler. Tesler invented cut-and-paste and also worked for a number of years at Apple.
Listen now
Watch now
Links
- Vyyyper - The Man About Tech - YouTube
- VypLive - YouTube
- Apple's note to investors about Q2 20 guidance
- Will a March event happen March 31?
- MWC has been canceled, companies are pulling out of GDC. What might COVID-19 mean for 2020 tech conferences?
- Larry Tesler, inventor of cut-and-paste, and Apple scientist passed away
- AirPods Pro 'Lite'? Or just AirPods 3
- We may see those AirTags soon
Sponsors
- Indeed: Indeed gives you the smart tools to make hiring decisions quickly, and to be confident that you're making the right hire for your team. Post your job today at indeed.com/imore and get a free sponsored job upgrade on your first posting. Terms, conditions and exclusions apply. Offer valid through March 31, 2020.
- Netgear: If you are ready for Netgear's best WiFi ever, you can get it today from NETGEAR and never worry about WiFi again. Check out Orbi WiFi 6 at your local Best Buy or at netgear.com/bestwifi
Hosts
Be part of the show!
Send in your comments, questions, feedback, or follow-up to:
- Email: imoreshow@imore.com
- Twitter: @iMore with hashtag #askimore
- Web: Leave a comment below!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
SENA Wallet Book Case beautifully protects your iPhone and valuables
This gorgeous case holds your iPhone as well as up to three cards plus cash securely.
'App Store Confidential' is in number one spot on Amazon thanks to Apple
The controversial "App Store Confidential" book is now the number one bestseller on Amazon. All because Apple is trying to get it banned.
AirPods Pro Lite rumors just won't go away with mid-2020 launch suggested
If AirPods and AirPods Pro aren't right for you, what about AirPods Pro Lite? A new report suggests a mid-2020 launch window.
Looking for a new controller for your Switch? Look no further!
If you want a more conventional gaming controller for your Switch and don't want to spend more on the Pro Controller, you do have other options. Here are my favorite third-party controllers for Nintendo Switch.