imore693 thumbSource: iMore

The gang are joined this week by YouTuber and the Man About Tech himself: Vyyyper! They discuss Apple's note to investors about Q2 guidance due to COVID-19, and what products may be coming or delayed in a possible March event. Are new iPads, AirTags, and a new iPhone on the way soon or not?

Save big with VPN deals from ExpressVPN, PureVPN, Surfshark & more

The world lost a brilliant computer scientist this week, Larry Tesler. Tesler invented cut-and-paste and also worked for a number of years at Apple.

Listen now

  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio
  • Subscribe in RSS: Audio
  • Download directly: Audio

Watch now

Links

Sponsors

  • Indeed: Indeed gives you the smart tools to make hiring decisions quickly, and to be confident that you're making the right hire for your team. Post your job today at indeed.com/imore and get a free sponsored job upgrade on your first posting. Terms, conditions and exclusions apply. Offer valid through March 31, 2020.
  • Netgear: If you are ready for Netgear's best WiFi ever, you can get it today from NETGEAR and never worry about WiFi again. Check out Orbi WiFi 6 at your local Best Buy or at netgear.com/bestwifi

Hosts

Be part of the show!

Send in your comments, questions, feedback, or follow-up to:

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.