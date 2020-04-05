At what point does a rumor become a leak? When an unannounced product is (unintentionally) mentioned on Apple's own web site? That's what happened this week with the new iPhone and the long-awaited AirTags. The gang digs into what we can expect from these new goodies.
They also share some apps that are relevant to National Autism Acceptance Month, and Apple's purchase of Dark Sky.
Listen now
Watch now
Links
Sponsors
- Thrifter.com: All the best deals from Amazon, Best Buy, and more, fussily curated and constantly updated.
Hosts
Be part of the show!
Send in your comments, questions, feedback, or follow-up to:
- Email: imoreshow@imore.com
- Twitter: @iMore with hashtag #askimore
- Web: Leave a comment below!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple slashes HomePod employee discount, could signal inventory offload
Apple is offering employees a discount of 50% on its HomePod, in a clear sign that a refresh may be on the way.
We review LAUT's stylish and protective POP sleeve for MacBook Pro
Need to keep your MacBook Pro safe while on-the-go? This soft, colorful neoprene sleeve with a fluffy interior keeps your MacBook safe and snug.
[Updated] It's not just you, Apple News is down right now
Apple News is down right now, and it looks like a global issue!
Breathe, stretch, and let it go with our favorite accessories for yoga
Yoga is a wonderful practice for the body and mind. It relieves tension, alleviates stress, and strengthens the body. These are our favorite fitness accessories for practicing yoga at home.