At what point does a rumor become a leak? When an unannounced product is (unintentionally) mentioned on Apple's own web site? That's what happened this week with the new iPhone and the long-awaited AirTags. The gang digs into what we can expect from these new goodies.

They also share some apps that are relevant to National Autism Acceptance Month, and Apple's purchase of Dark Sky.

