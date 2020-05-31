Joe shares his adventures with AirPod replacements, and a bug in iOS is preventing some apps from launching. In late breaking news, Powerbeats Pro have just been announced in four new colors.
The wild west of jailbreaking has expanded to include every signed version of iOS for those who are brave enough to do so. Apple is on a content buying spree for TV+, landing a new Scorsese film as well as building a library of older shows and movies.
- Major iOS bug is preventing some apps from launching | iMore
- Jailbreak for 'every signed iOS version on every device' now available | iMore
- Powerbeats Pro Debut in Four New Colors: Spring Yellow, Cloud Pink, Lava Red, and Glacier Blue - MacRumors
- Apple TV+ lands Scorsese film starring Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio | iMore
- Potentially new Leather Loop Apple Watch bands shown off in new video | iMore
