Joe, Lory, and Georgia savor every morsel of information regarding Apple's alleged AR glasses. They also talk about new features in iOS 13.5, which includes improved Face ID behavior when wearing a mask.
There are also frameworks in place for Exposure Notifications to fight COVID-19 via contact tracing. Apple has announced two new Pride Edition bands for Apple Watch. You had us at rainbows!
