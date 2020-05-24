imore show 705Source: iMore

Joe, Lory, and Georgia savor every morsel of information regarding Apple's alleged AR glasses. They also talk about new features in iOS 13.5, which includes improved Face ID behavior when wearing a mask.

There are also frameworks in place for Exposure Notifications to fight COVID-19 via contact tracing. Apple has announced two new Pride Edition bands for Apple Watch. You had us at rainbows!

