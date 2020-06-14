Apple has released a partial schedule of events for WWDC 2020. The iMore crew talk about what the company is promising to be the 'biggest-ever' conference, albeit a virtual one.
One of the biggest rumors leading up to the keynote on June 22 is the possibility of Apple announcing ARM processor based Macs. It would be a huge transition away from Intel's x86 processors — the roadmap of hardware and software updates will likely take several years to fully realize. We'll find out soon what Apple officially has to say about this, but we can hear what the gang think about the rumors right now!
Listen now
Watch now
Links
- Apple unveils WWDC lineup for 'biggest-ever' conference | iMore
- Apple to announce shift to ARM Macs at WWDC, says Bloomberg | iMore
- The Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro might be branching out to other iPads | iMore
Hosts
Be part of the show!
Send in your comments, questions, feedback, or follow-up to:
- Email: imoreshow@imore.com
- Twitter: @iMore with hashtag #askimore
- Web: Leave a comment below!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Facebook testing Face ID and Touch ID authentication for Messenger on iOS
Facebook is testing using Face ID and Touch ID as an additional layer of security for its iOS Messenger App.
Apple renames store in Scotland in solidarity with racial justice efforts
In another small step to answer calls for racial justice in Scotland, Apple has renamed its Apple Buchanan Street retail store to Apple Glasgow.
Police use Find My to track stolen iPhone to the apartment of thief's mom
When will people learn that if you're going to steal an iPhone there's a good chance that you're going to get caught? Apparently nobody told this thief who led police straight to his mother's home.
Remove cables with these amazing true wireless earbuds
True wireless earbuds have become super popular over the past several years. And with that come with many options including ones with super long battery life, ultra-portability, great sound quality, water resistance, and some are just really great all around.