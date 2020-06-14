Apple has released a partial schedule of events for WWDC 2020. The iMore crew talk about what the company is promising to be the 'biggest-ever' conference, albeit a virtual one.

One of the biggest rumors leading up to the keynote on June 22 is the possibility of Apple announcing ARM processor based Macs. It would be a huge transition away from Intel's x86 processors — the roadmap of hardware and software updates will likely take several years to fully realize. We'll find out soon what Apple officially has to say about this, but we can hear what the gang think about the rumors right now!

