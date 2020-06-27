Rene Ritchie guest stars once again as the team examine the deluge of announcements from WWDC 2020. In particular, they discuss Apple silicon (aka ARM-based Macs), and massive design changes coming in macOS Big Sur.
Of course, there's everything "14" — iOS 14, iPad OS 14, tvOS 14. And don't forget about watchOS 7 coming this fall as well!
- Rene Ritchie - YouTube
- WWDC 2020 | iMore
- What Apple Silicon means for the Mac and You | iMore
- Apple Privacy in 2020: Why you'll want these features right now | iMore
- New Apple accessibility features coming this fall make technology usable and more accessible to all | iMore
