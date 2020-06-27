iMore show 710Source: iMore

Rene Ritchie guest stars once again as the team examine the deluge of announcements from WWDC 2020. In particular, they discuss Apple silicon (aka ARM-based Macs), and massive design changes coming in macOS Big Sur.

Of course, there's everything "14" — iOS 14, iPad OS 14, tvOS 14. And don't forget about watchOS 7 coming this fall as well!

