iOS and iPad OS 14 public betas are here! We have the skinny on how to live dangerously — and if you decide to do so — back up, back up, back up!
There are so many exciting new features to look forward to. Grab your secondary device if you dare. Or better yet, just live vicariously through team iMore!
- How to download iOS 14 public beta 1 to your iPhone | iMore
- How to download iPadOS 14 public beta 1 to your iPad | iMore
- How to download tvOS 14 public beta 1 to your Apple TV | iMore
- iOS 14 Preview: New smarts, better experience for iPhone | iMore
Hosts
Be part of the show!
Send in your comments, questions, feedback, or follow-up to:
- Email: imoreshow@imore.com
- Twitter: @iMore with hashtag #askimore
- Web: Leave a comment below!
