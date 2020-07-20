Joe, Georgia, and Lory discuss the recent Twitter hack. It's an issue to take seriously, but is certainly not without some humorous elements.
Software updates from Apple brought some new features and bug fixes across the product lines. The gang have details on some of the most interesting ones, including audio stories for Apple News+ and digital car keys for your sweet ride!
