iMore show 715Source: iMore

Fortnite developer Epic Games is lobbying for significant rules changes in the App Store and put their enormously popular game on the line with a policy violating update that enabled in-app purchases outside of Apple's ecosystem. Apple responded by removing Fortnite, but Epic was immediately prepared with their next two chess moves — a lawsuit, and a parody video of Apple's famous '1984' Macintosh commercial intended to win Epic favor in the court of popular opinion.

Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo

Joe, Georgia, and Lory are here to break down what this all means for users. They also have rumors of 'Apple One' which could bundle various services at a discounted price. There's also the possibility of Apple selling access to their own virtual fitness classes. Stay Tuned!

Listen now

  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio
  • Subscribe in RSS: Audio
  • Download directly: Audio

Watch now

Links

Hosts

Be part of the show!

Send in your comments, questions, feedback, or follow-up to:

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.