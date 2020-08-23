Lory and Joe talk about the evolution of Apple Music, the rebranding of Beats 1 to Apple 1, and the addition of two more radio stations. They also catch up on the ever-evolving battle between Epic Games and Apple as Epic pushes for the right to host their own app store on iPhone and iPad.

Our classic rock duo speculate on when Apple might announce products in their fall lineup, and there's a CBS/Showtime bundle available to Apple TV+ subscribers for $9.99.

