The iMore crew brings us up to speed in the latest Epic Games vs. Apple news. They also chat about the possible sale of TikTok, and even a potential backpedaling by the US government concerning a ban of the service.
iPhone 12 rumors continue unabated — Will some models have a 120Hz refresh rate, and will a charger be included in the box? Lastly, new Apple Watch and iPad models may drop via a press release during the week of September 7.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
