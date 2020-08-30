The iMore crew brings us up to speed in the latest Epic Games vs. Apple news. They also chat about the possible sale of TikTok, and even a potential backpedaling by the US government concerning a ban of the service.

iPhone 12 rumors continue unabated — Will some models have a 120Hz refresh rate, and will a charger be included in the box? Lastly, new Apple Watch and iPad models may drop via a press release during the week of September 7.

