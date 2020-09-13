Apple has updated their App Review Guidelines for developers. There's a section that specifically addresses game streaming services. The good news is it makes them possible — the bad news is the rules are horrendously onerous and complex for developers to implement. Luckily, Lory, Joe, and Georgia are here to help muggles like us understand them!

The team also explore the various products we're likely to see unveiled at Apple's September 15 event. Get your heart, mind, and wallets ready for new goodies!

