Our Apple product dreams have come true — there are new Apple Watches, iPads, and the Apple One subscription bundle. The team are joined by Rene Ritchie to has out what's what, including the Fitness+ service!
Links
- Apple Watch Series 6 release date, price, and everything you need to know | iMore
- Apple Watch SE: Release date, price, and everything else | iMore
- iPad Air 4: Release date, price, and everything you need to know | iMore
- iPad (2020): Release date, price, and everything you need to know | iMore
- Apple One: Release date, price, and everything else | iMore
- Apple Fitness+: Everything you need to know | iMore
- Apple Watch Series 6 & Apple Watch SE hands-on: Kind of blue | iMore
- Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE deliveries start to arrive | iMore
- Spotify says Apple One bundle will cause 'irreparable harm' to developers | iMore
- Apple One will play nicely with different iCloud and Apple Music logins | iMore
- Apple Watch Series 6 makes this lazy cyclist very happy | iMore
- Apple's September 15 event: Everything Apple announced | iMore
