The gang walk through how to customize your iPhone by creating widgets in iOS 14 and giving personalized flair to your home screen. They also talk about Apple's new band sizing options (and returns if your Solo Loop doesn't fit).
Listen now
Watch now
Links
- Top 20 home screen customization apps hit 5.7 million downloads in 4 days | iMore
- iOS 14 customization drives Pinterest to break its daily download record | iMore
- How to use widgets on your iPhone Home screen | iMore
- Best Home Screen Customization apps for iPhone and iPad | iMore
- People are making real money by selling icon sets for iOS 14 Home screens | iMore
- How to make custom Home page icons for iPhone | iMore
- Apple will now send an Apple Watch Sport Band to people whose Solo Loop doesn't fit | iMore
- Apple Talk: Apple Leak Culture & Social Hypocrisy on Apple Podcasts
- Georgia & Rene - YouTube
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Let's talk aesthetic Home screens, Apple Watches, iPhone 12, and more
It's been quite a busy September. We got new Apple Watches, iOS 14 and watchOS 7, new customization trends, and so much more. Let's dive in!
FAQ: TikTok & WeChat ban — why it’s happening and what it means for you
Are TikTok and WeChat really being banned? When does all of this take effect? Will I still be able to use these apps? All this and more answered in our FAQ regarding the latest U.S. orders.
Here's everything we know about the iPhone 12 so far
With the iPhone 12 reportedly just weeks away, here's everything we currently know about Apple's next flagship lineup!
All the Nintendo Switch accessories for Animal Crossing fans
Animal Crossing: New Horizons is finally out on Nintendo Switch. Go all out with your Animal Crossing love with these adorable-themed accessories.