You can now save money on services with the Apple One subscription bundle. The iMore crew are here to breakdown the savings and Joe reports on his signup experience.
They also examine charging speeds with the iPhone 12's MagSafe technology paired with the new 20W power adapter. Lory swoons over video footage of the soon to be released iPhone 12 mini, and Apple had a great Q4 2020 earnings report.
Listen now
Watch now
Links
- Apple One is now available – here's how to get it | iMore
- We 'will never go back' to a world without contactless payments, says Cook | iMore
- Apple Earnings Call Transcripts: Apple CEO Tim Cook on the company's 2020 Q4 earnings | iMore
- iOS 14 beta users plagued by 'please update' popup | iMore
- iPhone 12 mini gets its first hands-on video and it lives up to the name | iMore
- iPhone 12 MagSafe charger only hits 15W when paired with a 20W adapter | iMore
- Apple TV+ show 'Ted Lasso' has been renewed for a third season already | iMore
- The macOS Big Sur 11.0.1 beta brings some iOS 14.2-like drawn wallpapers | iMore
Sponsors
- FightCamp: On Demand Boxing Workouts — Try FightCamp for 30 days, and if you don't love it, they'll refund your money! Train like a fighter and turn your sweat into results. To try Fight Camp for 30 days, just go to: joinfightcamp.com/imore
Hosts
Be part of the show!
Send in your comments, questions, feedback, or follow-up to:
- Email: imoreshow@imore.com
- Twitter: @iMore with hashtag #askimore
- Web: Leave a comment below!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Interview: Jonathan Morrison and WOLF talk iPhone 12 and THAT MagSafe song
In an exclusive interview, we sat down with YouTube star Jonathan Morrison and recording artist WOLF to talk about their latest projects.
Get the party going with these amazing Halloween playlists
It's the spooky season. Get ready to scare your guests, your neighbors, and even yourself with the best Halloween playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.
Judge blocks Trump TikTok ban following legal challenge
A federal judge has ordered a halt to President Trump's proposed ban of TikTok in the U.S, due to take effect on November 12, on the grounds TikTok would suffer irreparable harm and that the national security risk posed was phrased as hypothetical.
Here's every single Polaroid camera available today
Polaroid offers a wide range of cameras that bring unique features with their instant print technology. Whether you want to relive your childhood or you just want to have a blast taking pictures, there's something here for everyone.