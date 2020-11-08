The iMore team share their hopes and dreams for Apple's "One More Thing" event on November 10. They also talk about iPhone 12 mini and Pro Max preorders along with HomePod mini.
iOS/iPadOS/tvOS 14.2 is here as well — check out some of our favorite new features!
Listen now
Watch now
Links
- Things I hope to see at the Apple Silicon Mac event | iMore
- PSA: You can only buy a maximum of 2 HomePod minis at once | iMore
- How to download and install tvOS 14.2 on your Apple TV | iMore
- How to install software updates for your HomePod | iMore
- Apple Silicon Mac event preview | iMore
Hosts
Be part of the show!
Send in your comments, questions, feedback, or follow-up to:
- Email: imoreshow@imore.com
- Twitter: @iMore with hashtag #askimore
- Web: Leave a comment below!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Brace yourselves folks, this is going to be an exciting week!
Last week has dragged on for what seems like an eternity, but this week should be quite the opposite. Let's talk about the upcoming Apple event, iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max!
Review: Keychron K1 V4 low-profile mechanical keyboard is sleek and comfy
Are most mechanical keyboards just too clunky for your taste? Maybe the Keychron K1 V4 can change your mind — it's more like a hybrid of an Apple Magic Keyboard with a mechanical board.
Belkin's Car Vent Mount PRO with MagSafe is now available for $39.95
iPhone 12 owners now have a new car mount to lust after and it uses MagSafe, too.
Take a look at the best Nintendo Switch controllers
Looking to upgrade your Switch controller? Here are some of the best Nintendo Switch controllers money can buy.