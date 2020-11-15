iMore show 728Source: iMore show

Georgia, Joe, and Lory are joined by Rene Ritchie as they dissect Apple's new M1 processor and the three Macs it can be found in. Brand new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac minis are on the way!

