iMore show 731Source: iMore

Please welcome iMore writer, Karen Freeman, as our new co-host! She joins Joe and returning guest Rene Ritchie for a chat about AirPods Max and the the imminent release of Apple's Fitness+ subscription service. They also discuss Apple's new privacy labels and why WhatsApp isn't very happy about them.

Listen now

  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio
  • Subscribe in RSS: Audio
  • Download directly: Audio

Watch now

Links

Sponsors

  • Namecheap: Have an amazing idea for a website, online business or blog? Then, you should know that every great website starts with an awesome domain name. To get a domain name with a 30% discount (including .com and hundreds more). Go to Namecheap.com and use the code IMORE at checkout.
  • Woven: Woven is the all in one calendar perfect for busy people. Try Woven Premium for free for 21 days at usewoven.com/imore.

Hosts

Be part of the show!

Send in your comments, questions, feedback, or follow-up to:

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.