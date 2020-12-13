Please welcome iMore writer, Karen Freeman, as our new co-host! She joins Joe and returning guest Rene Ritchie for a chat about AirPods Max and the the imminent release of Apple's Fitness+ subscription service. They also discuss Apple's new privacy labels and why WhatsApp isn't very happy about them.
Links
Sponsors
Hosts
Be part of the show!
