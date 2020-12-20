iMore show 732Source: iMore

Karen, Georgia, and Joe are here with their first impressions of Apple Fitness+! They also discuss the release of iOS 14.3, which introduces ProRAW for iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max.

The team begin the process of reviewing AirPods Max, and Joe tells us how he really feels about Facebook.

