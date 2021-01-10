iMore show 733Source: iMore

CES 2021 is here, albeit as an online event. The team have a preview of new Apple-centric gadgets along with rumors for iPhone 13 and updates to iPad Pro that may be happening in March. We also bid adieu to Georgia Dow as a regular host — she's ramping up her own YouTube channel and focusing her energy on that. But fear not! She'll still be around on occasion as a guest!

