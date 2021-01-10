CES 2021 is here, albeit as an online event. The team have a preview of new Apple-centric gadgets along with rumors for iPhone 13 and updates to iPad Pro that may be happening in March. We also bid adieu to Georgia Dow as a regular host — she's ramping up her own YouTube channel and focusing her energy on that. But fear not! She'll still be around on occasion as a guest!
Links
- Facebook suspends President Trump 'indefinitely' | iMore
- Sonix has a new range of MagSafe-like Chargers, stands, and cases | iMore
- Anker announces two new MagSafe-compatible iPhone 12 chargers | iMore
- Samsung sole supplier of LTPO OLED panels for 120Hz in iPhone 13 Pro | iMore
- Apple may bring the LiDAR scanner to its entire iPhone lineup in 2021 | iMore
- Report: Apple to announce an 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro in March | iMore
- Georgia Dow - YouTube
imoreshow@imore.com
@iMore with hashtag #askimore
- Web: Leave a comment below!
