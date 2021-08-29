iMore show 765Source: iMore

This week on the iMore Show, Rene Ritchie joins us as we look ahead to Apple's eventful fall product launches.

Listen now

  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio
  • Subscribe in RSS: Audio
  • Download directly: Audio

Watch now

Links

Sponsors

  • Setapp: The best apps for Mac in one suite. Try Setapp free for a week. If you like Setapp, pay just $9.99 per month as long as it's useful to you.

  • Hover: Make a name for yourself with Hover. Grab a domain name at hover.com/imore and get a 10% discount with our referral link on all new purchases.

Hosts

Be part of the show!

Send in your comments, questions, feedback, or follow-up to:

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Niantic takes a step toward setting things right, but it's not enough
Are you gonna be the very best?

Niantic takes a step toward setting things right, but it's not enough

Niantic has faced major backlash from the Pokémon Go community, but has taken the first step towards improving that relationship. Although there is a lot of work Niantic still needs to do, I remain cautiously optimistic that we're moving in the right direction.