This week on the iMore Show, Rene Ritchie joins us as we look ahead to Apple's eventful fall product launches.
Listen now
Watch now
Links
- Rene Ritchie - YouTube
- Apple and developers reach agreement to bring changes to U.S. App Store | iMore
- Apple Watch Series 7 clones give us a glimpse of a stunning new look | iMore
- Luke's lean list of what to expect at Apple's fall event | iMore
- If the 14-inch MacBook Pro really is expensive, it better be worth it | iMore
Sponsors
Setapp: The best apps for Mac in one suite. Try Setapp free for a week. If you like Setapp, pay just $9.99 per month as long as it's useful to you.
Hover: Make a name for yourself with Hover. Grab a domain name at hover.com/imore and get a 10% discount with our referral link on all new purchases.
Hosts
Be part of the show!
Send in your comments, questions, feedback, or follow-up to:
- Email: imoreshow@imore.com
- Twitter: @iMore with hashtag #askimore
- Web: Leave a comment below!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Niantic takes a step toward setting things right, but it's not enough
Niantic has faced major backlash from the Pokémon Go community, but has taken the first step towards improving that relationship. Although there is a lot of work Niantic still needs to do, I remain cautiously optimistic that we're moving in the right direction.
Dave Bautista talks 'SEE' season 2, how he and Jason Momoa 'just gel'
New recruit Dave Bautista has been talking about his role and how he works with co-star Jason Momoa.
Apple Watch Series 7 clones give us a glimpse of a stunning new look
New clones of the upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 have appeared in photos posted to Twitter. Originating in China, the clones show us much of what we've been told to expect from this year's Apple Watch refresh.
Don't like Apple's Magic Keyboard? Try these alternatives.
Do you like the look of Apple's Magic Keyboard, but want something a little different? Here are the best Magic Keyboard alternatives.