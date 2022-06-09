Apple's upcoming iOS 16 update is set to help people tidy out their messy Contacts app by finding and then removing duplicate cards.

Announced during the WWDC22 opening keynote this past Monday, iOS 16 will bring with it a number of big upgrades including changes to the Lock Screen and more. But one of the features that could be a big quality of life improvement for many is the ability to easily find and then merge duplicate entries in the Contacts app.

With iOS 15 installed, iPhone owners were left to find their own duplicates and deal with them manually. That'll all change when iOS 16 ships later this year, according to MacRumors. The problem of duplicate contact cards isn't a new one. In fact, it's something that iPhone, iPad, and Mac owners have been fighting with for years — a point illustrated by the various contact cleanup apps found in the App Store. It's positive news that Apple is adding a feature that deals with a common problem at the operating system level.