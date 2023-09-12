Resident Evil 4 Remake comes to iPhone 15 Pro before Mac

Surprise! During its 'Wonderlust' iPhone event, Apple announced that Resident Evil 4 Remake and Resident Evil Village are both coming to iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro later this year.

While Resident Evil Village was announced back at WWDC 2021 for the Mac, the powerful iPhone 15 Pro can now run the game too, as well as Resident Evil 4 Remake, which was released earlier this year.

Alongside announcing the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, Apple revealed detailed the huge improvements the new A17 Pro chip in the iPhone 15 Pro has over the A16, such as hardware-based ray-tracing.

Both games will be made available later this year.

This is a developing story. Refresh to find out more.

