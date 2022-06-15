And it's not the only iPad mini that's seen an all-time low price - the cellular model is down to $549 down from $649. That's another $100 saving.

With Prime Day just around the corner, you wouldn't expect to see any big deals on top tech - yet here we are, with a nice round $100 saving on the wifi iPad mini 6. That brings it down to $399 - its lowest ever price.

Both iPad mini variants have seen a $100 reduction, on all colors - they are running out fast though, so get on it as fast as you can! We may not see prices this low for some time - unless Prime Day proves us wrong.

In our iPad Mini 6 review we called it a 'delight to carry around', and when you browse the spec list you can easily see why. It's got a sharp liquid retina display, the same A15 chip that's found in the iPhone 13, and USB-C charging at the bottom.

You'll not find it wanting for performance - there's no problem with anything apple arcade can throw at it, and even light photo and video editing is possible with its meaty little chip. Unfortunately, there's no support for anything that uses Apple's smart connector, so that means no smart keyboard. Thankfully, there are other options on that front - here are some of the best keyboards for the iPad Mini.

You're probably going to want a case as well, so make sure you take a look at the best iPad mini 6 cases and iPad mini 6 screen protectors available.