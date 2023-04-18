3 ways Apple needs to improve iPad - from hardware to software

For years now, iPad has seen its fair share of ups and downs since its debut back in 2010. There have been plenty of significant changes during its time - from the bigger iPad Pro with Apple Pencil in 2015, to external storage support with iPadOS 13 in 2019.

However, we’re still at a point where it feels as though the entire line is confused, with accessories for certain models, and with some missing features that are also present on others, such as the function key row on the iPad’s Magic Folio Keyboard.

As it stands, before we see iPadOS 17 at WWDC in June, multitasking is frustrating, the entire iPad lineup is confusing, and an M2 chip in the biggest iPad Pro is not taken advantage of in iPadOS so far.

So with all of this in mind, here are three ways to improve the iPad to start with.

Redesign the Lock Screen

(Image credit: iMore)

While some expect lock screen widgets to arrive in iPadOS 17, it would be great to see Apple go further here. There’s so much real estate to play with, so let’s see a return of the time and date moved to the left with bigger lock screen widgets that are inspired by iOS 16 placed below this.

To the right of the screen, notifications and a bigger Live Activities widget will be placed there. The wallpapers could also be animated, but would be available for developers - so the weather app, CARROT, could have wallpapers that show the weather in your area, from rain to sunshine.

The lock screen gives the first impression to many, so seeing it as something more than a bigger version of iOS would be a refreshing change for the iPad.

Simplify the line

(Image credit: iMore)

Picture the scene - you’re thinking of buying an iPad for a friend or family member, and you roughly know what they use their iPhone for, but where do you start for this tablet?

You have five choices, all with different cellular and storage options, alongside some color choices for a few models:

First of all, they all run the latest version of iPadOS, so you get external storage support, home screen widgets, improved Apple apps such as Mail, and new ones such as Freeform and the Weather app.

So you need to think about what each iPad offers next.

If you go for the cheapest, regular iPad (8th Generation), you won’t get the ProMotion feature that the iPad Pro line offers, nor will you get USB-C, the modern design, and only 4G if you pick the Cellular model.

But if you’re deciding between the latest iPad (10th Generation) and iPad Air, it’s a much harder choice (opens in new tab).

I could go on, but you could easily spend an evening deciding between an iPad mini, an Air, and an 11-inch iPad Pro.

And then there are the accessories. The Magic Keyboard Folio is arguably better than what the Magic Keyboard offers for the iPad Air and iPad Pro, which is baffling. You get better angles, and a function row key, so you can adjust the backlight for the keycaps, alongside shortcuts to enable multitasking and more. It’s a mess.

Instead, it should just go like this:

Shop for iPad

Choose the size, storage, color, and cellular options

Choose an accessory if you want one

Buy

This way, it gets rid of the confusing lineup, the confusing names, and the confusing approach as to which accessory works with certain iPads. It goes back to a tweet I remember from Apple, that there’s an iPad for everyone . Doing it this way, will not only prove that but will make it easier to discover which iPad suits you best.

However, all of this is only half the battle.

Introduce a ‘Pro’ mode when docked

(Image credit: iMore)

After 12 years, the software is also confusing. While it’s the same across the lineup, except for Stage Manager being available on iPad Air and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, most of it still looks like a bigger version of iOS, even with the change of name to iPadOS back in 2019.

There’s also a pattern emerging where it lags behind other products in features - iOS 14 brought widgets in 2020, while iPadOS 15 brought the same, and bigger widgets, the year after.

The same currently applies to lock screen widgets - you can add a bunch to your iPhone’s lock screen since iOS 16 debuted in September 2022, but you’re out of luck with iPadOS 16.

And that’s before Stage Manager is discussed. In my experience, from testing it with the first public beta of iPadOS 16 in July 2022 to iPadOS 16.4, it’s a mess. It crashes, the apps snap to an invisible grid so you don’t feel like you’re in full control. The only plus is when you hook up the iPad to an external monitor, but again, it’s prone to crashing.

So instead, let's see a whole new OS for iPad, but certain features, like a redesigned Stage Manager, bigger widgets and more, are restricted until the iPad is docked to a keyboard. When it is, the home screen looks like a macOS desktop, with a Menubar at the top. This way, it clears up the confusion as to what you want to use the iPad for, while having it ready for the more powerful features for other users.

Final Thoughts - it’s time to shine iPad.

It feels like the iPad is approaching a juncture - both for casual and power users. There’s no question that the design of the iPad is its best attribute, but it’s everything else that lets it down. The confusing accessories, the many sizes and models without knowing what accessories work with each iPad, the list goes on.

It should go back to basics. When it first arrived in April 2010, it was one model with different storage sizes, and by the time 2012 came around, the iPad mini arrived. It was a simpler time, but it should go back to this. Pick the size, pick the storage and more, without worrying about whether you’ve bought the right one.

So while WWDC 2023 could hopefully bring some much-needed improvements to iPadOS, it’s only half the battle as to why iPad feels like a headache, and Apple is hopefully aware of this, and we’ll see some changes soon.