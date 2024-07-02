Apple Pencil 2 returns to its lowest price ever, mere weeks away from Prime Day

Adding an Apple Pencil to your iPad accessories bundle is always a good plan, particularly if you want to take handwritten notes or do any kind of drawing with your tablet. This deal over at Amazon makes the second-generation Apple Pencil a whole lot more affordable than if you were to head straight to the Apple Store to buy one so that you can get writing or illustrating for less.

Apple Pencil 2 $50 off

Apple Pencil 2 | $129 $79 at Amazon This remains the lowest price ever on the Apple Pencil 2, trimming a hefty $50 off full price. Remember that this won't work with the very latest model iPads, so make sure you check up if your iPad is compatible.

The Apple Pencil line is a confusing one to say the least, and it's important to know whether your iPad is going to work with the Apple Pencil 2. First off, if you've just bought an iPad Air 6 or one of the new iPad Pro M4 models, you're out of luck — you'll need a fresh new Apple Pencil Pro or one of the less expensive USB-C Apple Pencils.

Here is the full compatibility list for the Apple Pencil 2 (according to the official Apple help page):

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th generation)

(3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th generation) iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th generation)

(1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th generation) iPad Air (4th and 5th generation)

(4th and 5th generation) iPad mini (6th generation)

Once you're sure that your iPad is going to work with the Pencil 2, then you're away. It'll open up loads of new possibilities with your iPad, and it's got some powerful features built-in as well like tilt and pressure sensitivity, magnetic charging, and more.

If you're an artist looking to take their art to the next level, then an Apple Pencil is the way to go — and it just got a whole lot cheaper to get hold of one.