These 3 random accessories are the best that I've found for my iPad Air on Black Friday so far

There’s a lot to love about the iPad Air — it’s portable, highly versatile, and incredibly user-friendly. But despite all its strengths, the reality is that it can’t do everything, everywhere, all at once. With this in mind, I’ve been looking at some accessories for my iPad that have been heavily discounted for Black Friday.

There are, of course, millions of different accessories to choose from - stands, cases, mice, keyboards, executive toys, and much, much more. But here are three that I found that I know would be useful, fun, or maybe even both for a bunch of iPad owners.

The best iPad Black Friday deals

iPad Accessories you may not expect

USB-C Coffee Mug Warmer | $32 $25 at Amazon We’ve probably all been in a situation where we make ourselves a hot drink, but need to let it cool down a little before we actually drink it. And then we forget about it, and finally, when we come back to it, it’s a cold drink, and we find ourselves dying a little inside. That’s why a USB-powered coffee mug warmer is so useful. Promising to keep your drink at a drinking temperature of 131 degrees Fahrenheit (55 degrees Celsius), you’ll never have to endure the misery of a cold cup of coffee again. It has both a standard USB and a USB-C port to power it, automatically shuts off after eight hours (by which time we should all have remembered that drink), and works with a variety of cup types - so if you have a favorite mug, there’s a good chance you’ll be able to use it with this.

FINEDAY Keyboard | $169 $164 at B&H Photo One area where the iPad Air isn’t the best is with typing. Most people would probably agree that connecting a keyboard will allow you to type much more quickly and accurately than using the on-screen setup. After looking at a lot of keyboards, I was drawn to this retro-style typewriter keyboard, which looks incredibly grand, and appeals to my nostalgic side. But just as importantly, it has the features to make it an incredibly useful piece of kit, as well as just looking great. Featuring Bluetooth 5.0, this keyboard can connect with up to three devices wirelessly and just needs a couple of AA batteries to work. Alternatively, a USB-C cable allows you to connect it directly. It also features a mounting stand that can hold a device up to 8” wide to allow you to mount your iPad Air as you type. It even offers LED backlighting to make sure the keys are easy to see in darker conditions.

Bamboo Bathtub Caddy Tray | $48 $31.99 at Amazon Although you’ve been able to drink a lovely warm drink thanks to your coffee mug warmer, and thoroughly enjoyed typing on that beautiful vintage-style typewriter keyboard, at the end of a long day you may be in need of a little relaxation. Maybe you’re tired after work, or you’ve done a hard workout and need a good soak to help ease aching muscles. That’s where a bamboo bath tray comes in handy. Whatever your reason, this lets you spend as long as you like in the bath, and still use your iPad. Maybe you’re going to watch Die Hard (the best Christmas movie), or the latest series of Slow Horses on Apple TV Plus . With the tray, you can set up your iPad, then lie back and let all your troubles float away. And of course, if applicable, you can always use this to create a relaxing night for your significant other. The tray has enough room for you to house a scented candle, pour and safely balance a glass of wine, and have snacks on hand. Perfect for them, or for yourself.

Of course, these are just a few examples, and there may be alternatives to suit you even more. The most important thing is to do your own research, and have a clear idea of what you want, so if you see it available at a discount, you’ll know whether it’s actually a good deal (or not).