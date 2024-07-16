Looking for a new iPad? This Prime Day deal will be the best $300 you ever spend
$299.

Looking for a new iPad? This might be the best iPad Prime Day deal we see this year! Amazon's shopping extravaganza has begun and you can grab the iPad 10th generation for $299.99.
This entry-level iPad with 64GB of storage usually retails for $349 and comes in a variety of colors including Blue, Pink, Silver, and Yellow. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this model, so if you're looking for a new iPad why not treat yourself today?
With iPadOS 18 set to release later this year, the iPad 10th generation's A14 Bionic chip will give you plenty of power to run the newest software and breeze through simple tasks like browsing the web, reading comics, and replying to emails.
Prime Day has only just begun but this might be the best deal we see over the course of the two day shopping event.
An awesome iPad deal for under $300
iPad 10th-gen | $349 $299 at Amazon
The lowest price we've ever seen for the 10th generation iPad at under $300. This tablet is perfect for browsing the web, reading comics, and calling family members — what a steal!
Price check: $349 at Best Buy | $329 at B&H Photo | $349 at Apple
We love the iPad 10th generation at iMore as it can do most of the things you want a tablet to do without breaking the bank. It might not be as cutting edge as the M4 iPad Pro or as snappy as the M2 iPad Air, but for under $300, it's a brilliant product that is a joy to use.
If you're looking for one of the best iPads but are on a strict budget, this iPad deal is the perfect way to kickstart your Amazon Prime Day 2024 shopping spree.
