This iPad 10th generation Amazon Black Friday deal is the best we've ever seen

Amazon's Black Friday sale has just begun and we've already got one of the best deals of the year. The iPad 10th generation is down to its lowest-ever price, $349 — That's $100 off its $449 RRP.

The iPad 10th generation is a fantastic iPad for the price and gives you a great entry into the world of the best tablet on the market. Available in Pink, Blue, Silver, and Yellow, this iPad deal makes for a brilliant gift just in time for the holidays. So whether you want to treat yourself or give to a loved one in December, this deal is perfect.

Lowest-ever price on the iPad 10th generation!

iPad 10th generation | $449 $399 at Amazon This is the best price we've seen on the iPad 10 in the run-up to Black Friday and is unlikely to be beaten between now and November 24! It's a great entry-level tablet, boasting big improvements over the previous gen without the price of the iPad Air or Pro.

The iPad 10th generation launched last year alongside the iPad Pro M2 models with a brand new look similar to the more expensive iPads. Arguably, this is the best iPad available, combining a modern form factor with an incredible price. You don't want to miss out on this offer, as it's far cheaper than any price we've ever seen before for this model.