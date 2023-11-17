This iPad 10th generation Amazon Black Friday deal is the best we've ever seen
Lowest-ever price!
Amazon's Black Friday sale has just begun and we've already got one of the best deals of the year. The iPad 10th generation is down to its lowest-ever price, $349 — That's $100 off its $449 RRP.
The iPad 10th generation is a fantastic iPad for the price and gives you a great entry into the world of the best tablet on the market. Available in Pink, Blue, Silver, and Yellow, this iPad deal makes for a brilliant gift just in time for the holidays. So whether you want to treat yourself or give to a loved one in December, this deal is perfect.
Lowest-ever price on the iPad 10th generation!
iPad 10th generation |
$449 $399 at Amazon
This is the best price we've seen on the iPad 10 in the run-up to Black Friday and is unlikely to be beaten between now and November 24! It's a great entry-level tablet, boasting big improvements over the previous gen without the price of the iPad Air or Pro.
The iPad 10th generation launched last year alongside the iPad Pro M2 models with a brand new look similar to the more expensive iPads. Arguably, this is the best iPad available, combining a modern form factor with an incredible price. You don't want to miss out on this offer, as it's far cheaper than any price we've ever seen before for this model.
Grab bargains on Apple devices this Black Friday
If you're looking for the best Black Friday Apple deals as the annual sales season kicks off, we've got you covered. From now right through to Cyber Monday on November 27, we'll be serving up the best offers on iPhone, MacBook, Apple Watch, iPad, HomeKit smart home devices and more. Save a small fortune by checking back on our daily deals coverage.
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
John-Anthony Disotto is the How To Editor of iMore, ensuring you can get the most from your Apple products and helping fix things when your technology isn’t behaving itself.
Living in Scotland, where he worked for Apple as a technician focused on iOS and iPhone repairs at the Genius Bar, John-Anthony has used the Apple ecosystem for over a decade and prides himself in his ability to complete his Apple Watch activity rings.
John-Anthony has previously worked in editorial for collectable TCG websites and graduated from The University of Strathclyde where he won the Scottish Student Journalism Award for Website of the Year as Editor-in-Chief of his university paper. He is also an avid film geek, having previously written film reviews and received the Edinburgh International Film Festival Student Critics award in 2019.
John-Anthony also loves to tinker with other non-Apple technology and enjoys playing around with game emulation and Linux on his Steam Deck.
In his spare time, John-Anthony can be found watching any sport under the sun from football to darts, taking the term “Lego house” far too literally as he runs out of space to display any more plastic bricks, or chilling on the couch with his French Bulldog, Kermit.
Most Popular
By Tammy Rogers
By Daryl Baxter