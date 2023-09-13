iPhone 15 Pro delivers despair on the go, it can run Death Stranding natively

Death Stranding Director’s Cut, a fifty-hour epic set in the wasteland remains of America, is coming to the iPhone 15 Pro later this year. In a rather unexpected turn of events, the iPhone 15 Pro has received a considerable gaming boost with its A17 Pro chip, giving it ray tracing capabilities.

At the Apple Event, Apple revealed that Assassin’s Creed Mirage , The Division Resurgence, and Resident Evil 4 Remake will be playable natively on the phone. However, it wasn’t announced until afterward that Death Stranding would also be arriving on Apple’s new best iPhone later this year. This is a rather big announcement as the game is currently not even available on Nintendo Switch and it took years for it to arrive on Mac.

Ultimately, somewhat older games getting ported to the phone is a sign of gaming commitment for Apple. Putting out a new game on the phone is a big deal but also an expected one given so many eyes are on it. There’s a whole advertising cycle planned for a game like Assassin’s Creed Mirage that Apple will benefit from but, as Death Stranding is already out elsewhere, there won’t be. This shows that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max can be a legitimate source to game with. It’s not just a flash in the pan.

A game all about travel - iMore’s Take

Death Stranding is a perfect game to play on the go. Protagonist Sam Bridges must cross America with nothing but his shoes, cargo containers, and the help of other strangers around the world. Designed with internet connectivity in mind, you will never interact with other players but you can use bridges, ladders, and items created by them.

It is fundamentally a game focused on commuting but also about desperation, isolation, and the help of strangers all around us. It’s a game about the worst things in life but driven by the kind acts people make to deal with this. It's also aesthetically interesting and has a killer soundtrack. What makes this a brilliant choice for the iPhone 15 Pro is just how weird the game is. The story takes many interesting turns and it can get very dark. It’s a bit of an alienating experience but also one many love.

We can’t wait to get into that world once more later this year.

