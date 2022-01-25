Originating from our sister site, Android Central, Jiggle Physics is a gaming podcast that covers consoles, PC games, and mobile. Check it out and subscribe!
Microsoft has announced their intent to acquire Activision Blizzard. Our intrepid team analyze what it means for the industry, for gamers, and what's likely to change (or stay the same) as part of this massive deal.
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
LISTEN NOW:
LINKS:
- Microsoft is buying Activision Blizzard: What this means for Xbox and gamers in general | Windows Central
- Report: Bobby Kotick to step down once Activision Blizzard deal closes | Windows Central
- Microsoft will add 'as many Activision Blizzard games as we can' to Xbox Game Pass | Windows Central
- Phil Spencer named Microsoft Gaming CEO following Activision Blizzard deal | Windows Central
- Here's why Microsoft made a nearly $70 billion bet on gaming giant Activision Blizzard | Windows Central
- Xbox CEO Phil Spencer wants to revitalize past Activision games | Windows Central
- Sony expects Activision games to remain multiplatform following Microsoft deal | Windows Central
- What Microsoft acquiring Activision Blizzard means for Nintendo Switch owners | iMore
- Nintendo recap: More Pokémon leaks and what Microsoft's acquisition means for Switch | iMore
More UK Apple stores drop COVID appointments
A further 10 UK Apple stores have dropped the requirement that customers book an appointment in advance of visiting a store, bringing the total to 27 across the UK.
Peloton causes another on-air heart attack amid ongoing troubles
Peloton has already had its fair share of bad publicity and it's in for another round after one of its machines almost killed a beloved 'Billions' character.
WhatsApp gains support for one of iOS 15's most controversial features
WhatsApp has today gained support for one of iOS 15's most talked-about features, allowing people to take advantage of Focus mode.
No need to keep your iPhone 13 Pro naked with one of these MagSafe cases
Keep your iPhone safe and protected, even when charging, with one of our favorite MagSafe cases.