LEGO Builder's Journey is now available on Apple Arcade!

The new poetic puzzler is available on apple Arcade for iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Apple TV. The description of the game states:

A story about play, connections and adventure. Step through levels brick by brick with puzzles that ask us to sometimes follow the instructions… and sometimes to be creative and break the rules. Builder's Journey is a poetic puzzle that takes place in a LEGO® brick world, brought to life with the most accurately rendered LEGO® elements yet to feature on screens. Be taken through a breathtaking world filled with brick-by-brick effects, accompanied by a beautiful soundtrack. Throughout the narrative, there will be ups and downs, challenges and celebrations. Take the time to experiment, and most importantly, to play as figuring out who we are and what we become is the Builder's Journey.

Of course, to play the game you'll need an Apple Arcade subscription!

Game on!

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.