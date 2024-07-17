I worked at Apple's Genius Bar for four years, and this all-time low price for the best-value Mac on the market should be the one Prime Day deal you don't miss out on

Whether it's Prime Day or Black Friday, I always keep an eye out for this one Mac deal that is better than all the rest and it's back yet again. For just $479 you can buy an M2 Mac mini during Amazon Prime Day 2024 and trust me you won't be disappointed.

For under $500 and back to the lowest price we've ever seen, you'll get one of the most financially accessible Macs on the planet, perfect for getting all your work done and even capable of playing a game or two.

I work as a tech journalist every day with two large monitors and lots of extra components like storage and docks connected to my base model M2 Mac mini. This tiny powerhouse never lets me down and it tackles any task I throw at it.

My day-to-day work involves all of Google's Workspace suite and lots and lots of Chrome tabs. While my Mac mini sometimes needs to be restarted because Chrome hogs the 8GB of RAM, I can't fault the computer for Google's memory drain.

So if you're in the market for a new Mac this Prime Day and want to get the best deal going, pick up a base model M2 Mac mini for $479!

$479 for a Mac

The M2 Mac mini comes with Apple's M2 silicon chip. The 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU model with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD is perfect for most office work and is a joy to use. Just add one of the best monitors for Mac, one of the best mechanical keyboards, and one of the best wireless mice for Mac and you'll have a stellar desktop setup.