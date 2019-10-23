What you need to know
Just in time for Halloween, the epic Mario Kart Tour has added a holiday-themed tour. The special track is available until November 5, according to a posting on Twitter.
In the message, the Mario Kart Tour team notes:
(Boo!!) Halloween Tour is here!
A slightly spooky Halloween-themed tour is now available in #MarioKartTour until 11/5, 9:59pm PT! Roast the competition with Rosalina in her cute witch costume, or use King Boo to blast your way through the Luigi's Mansion course! Trick-or-Treat!
As part of the special tour, there are unique tour gifts, of course. These include Bowser and Gold Pass subscribers also have a chance to receive Peachette. Because the tour lasts for only two weeks, players are encouraged to collect lots of Grand Stars and gifts.
First introduced on iOS earlier this year, Mario Kart Tour has fast become one of the most popular App Store games of all time. Download it now on the App Store.
