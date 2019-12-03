What you need to know
- Mario Kart Tour is a racing game from Nintendo for mobile devices.
- Apple just revealed that it was the most downloaded free game on iPhone in 2019.
- Many expected Call of Duty: Mobile or Fortnite to take that spot.
- Minecraft was the most downloaded paid game on iPhone and iPad, too.
Today, Apple released the list of the best-selling games on iPhone and iPad in 2019. While many expected Call of Duty: Mobile or Fortnite to reign supreme in the free-to-play category, it turns out that Mario Kart Tour stole the show. It was the most-downloaded free game on iPhone ahead of the other two juggernauts. You can take a look at the top free and paid iPhone and iPad games below. The list was compiled by The Verge.
Top Free iPhone Game
- Mario Kart Tour
Top Paid iPhone Game
- Minecraft
Top Free iPad Game
- Roblox
Top Paid iPad Game
- Minecraft
Shockingly enough, Minecraft managed to become the best-selling paid game on iPhone and iPad in the same time period. This is quite the achievement because many stellar paid titles came out this year. The success the game has seen under Microsoft's leadership is extraordinary to say the least. The focus on building a community around the game and providing constant updates has paid off.
What was your favorite iPhone or iPad game of 2019? Let us know. Is there one you'd have liked to see instead of any of these?
