Here is the information on the beta times and how you can get access to them! Whether you're playing on the PlayStation or Xbox, we've got all the details you need to know.

Exciting news for PlayStation 4 and Xbox players. Anyone who pre-ordered their copy of Mortal Kombat 11 (MK11) on PlayStation 4 or Xbox can start playing their game next week. For some reason, Nintendo Switch and PC users will not be able to join the beta. Don't worry, we're just as upset about this as you are.

On 28th March, you’re next when the #MK11 Closed Beta begins! Gain access to the Closed Beta by pre-ordering MK11 and check below to see when it runs in your region. https://t.co/pmtQbuCsej pic.twitter.com/ghWM3JdF4Y

Beta times were released to the public by a Tweet from the official Mortal Kombat 11 Twitter . Here's all the information on when beta times will start depending on the region you reside in!

How to get access to the Mortal Kombat 11 beta

You have to pre-order your copy of Mortal Kombat in order to have access to the beta and it's only for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox One and Xbox One X users.

You will need a PlayStation Plus subscription or Xbox Live Gold membership to participate in online multiplayer matches during the beta, but you won't need either of them for the Custom Character Variation System or Towers of Time content.

You can pre-order your copy from Amazon for $60 for the Standard edition and $100 for the Premium edition. The Standard edition only comes with your copy of the game. The Premium edition comes with the full game and Kombat Pack inside of a steel case. Premium editions are not available for the Nintendo Switch.

Standard edition at Amazon

How to redeem a code on the PlayStation 4

You can enter your beta code before the beta is live, but you won't be able to use the content until the beta is live.

On the PS4 Home Menu go to the PlayStation Store. Highlight and select Redeem Codes from the list of store categories on the left of the store. Enter your code and press X to continue. Highlight the confirm option and press X. Press the button on OK. The content should download automatically but if it does not, or if you would like to manually download the content, visit the game page in your Library from the Home Menu. Highlight Related Items, scroll over to My Add-Ons and press X. Here you can choose the items to manually download to your console.

How to redeem a code on the Xbox One

You can enter your beta code before the beta is live, but you won't be able to use the content until the beta is live.

From your Xbox Home Menu go to the Microsoft Store. Highlight and select Use a Code. If prompted, sign in. Enter your code when prompted. Select Next to confirm.

What does The Kombat Pack include with the Premium edition pre-order?