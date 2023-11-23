8 ways to get Apple TV Plus free on Black Friday

Apple TV Plus is now in its fourth year and stronger than ever. It has a potent lineup of excellent shows and movies, including some upcoming belters such as Napoleon, as well as smash-hit Killers of the Flower Moon, and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. With so much new content on the platform, it might not come as a surprise to learn that Apple recently raised the price of Apple TV Plus to $9.99 a month. While that’s still pretty good value, there are ways you can get Apple TV Plus for free, so you can at least give it a whirl before taking the plunge and paying for the service.

With lots of discounts on Apple products on Black Friday, there are a few avenues still open for a cheeky wee Apple TV Plus free trial, here are all the ones we’ve found so far.

Great home entertainment deals

Apple’s free trial

You can still get an Apple TV Plus free trial directly from Apple by signing up on its website. There’s a “Try it Free” button that lets you sign up for one week of free access before the paid subscription kicks in. This is perfect for true first-timers or anyone who has one show in mind that they want to binge-watch without making a commitment.

One week trial | Free at Apple If you head to Apple.com, you can sign up for a seven-day free trial of Apple TV Plus using your Apple ID and password. That gives you plenty of time to binge-watch a show or two and make your mind up about committing further, but there are other longer trials to be had if you're eligible.

Apple One free trial

Apple also offers a free trial of its Apple One bundle. This includes Apple TV Plus, and not only does it last for a month, but it also includes all of Apple’s other great services, such as Apple Arcade and Apple Music.

Apple One free trial | Free at Apple If you head to the Apple One you can get a full free trial of all of Apple's products and services for one month. That gives you plenty of time to try Apple TV Plus, but also gives you access to Apple Music, Apple Arcade, and more.

Buy an Apple product

A great way to get an Apple TV Plus free trial is to buy an Apple product. This might not be the full one-year Apple used to offer, but it’s still a significant trial and plenty of time to binge-watch a ton of shows and movies to see if Apple TV Plus is for you. That means purchasing any of the best Black Friday iPad deals, or deals on MacBooks, iPhones, and beyond will net you the 90 days.

Shop at Best Buy

If you buy anything at Best Buy right now, you can simply add a free Apple TV Plus 3-month trial to your basket. The offer is good for both new and “qualified” returning subscribers, although Best Buy doesn’t specify what entails the latter, so it might be a case of adding it and trying it out if you aren’t sure.

Three months free Apple TV | Free at Best Buy If you go to Best Buy right now and order literally anything, you can add three months of free Apple TV Plus to your basket, there's no reason not to, and it's even available for some returning users!

T-Mobile’s iPhone plans

One of the best Black Friday iPhone deals we’ve seen over the Black Friday sales so far is a free iPhone at T-Mobile on its Go5G Plus and Go5G Next plans. Both of these also come with free Apple TV Plus for the duration of your plan.

Free Apple TV Plus included | Free on T-Mobile Take out a Go5G or a Go5G Next Plan from T-Mobile and get free Apple TV Plus included for the duration of your plan. If you want to take out a new plan you can get an iPhone 13, iPhone 14, or iPhone 15 for free this Black Friday.

Use Sprint’s MAX plan

If you’re a Sprint MAX customer, you can get 12 months of Apple TV Plus absolutely free. This has been available since August and is available to both new and existing customers and can be redeemed via the T-Mobile website (Sprint is owned by T-Mobile), all you have to do is enter your phone number to get the deal.

12 months of Apple TV Plus | Free for Sprint Max customers You can get an iPhone 14 "On us" at T-Mobile if you trade in an old iPhone, including through its Go5G Plus and Go5G Next plans.

Student? Buy Apple Music

If you’re a student, you can get Apple Music for $6 a month for up to 48 months, so long as you’re enrolled in a “degree-granting university or college,” as Apple puts it. If you do, you’ll also get Apple TV Plus for the duration of your subscription, that’s two services for the price of one!

Free Apple TV Plus with Student Apple Music| Free at Apple Take out an Apple Music plan for students for only $6 a month and get free Apple TV Plus included for up to 48 months, two for the price of one!

Buy a Roku

If you pick up a Roku streaming device in the Black Friday sale, you can get three months of free Apple TV Plus until December 3. This one is only available to new subscribers and will automatically renew at the standard $9.99 rate once it has run out.

Free Apple TV Plus with Roku | Shop at Amazon Roku customers get three months of free Apple TV Plus with their Roku device, and right now there are some great deals to be had on all of Roku's best offerings including the Roku Express 4K+, Roku Ultra, and the Roku Streambar.