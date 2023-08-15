How to watch Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union — Will Messi take Miami to the final?

Will Inter Miami’s success continue? Since joining the MLS team last month, Lionel Messi has ensured Inter Miami wins every game, taking them all the way to the semi-final of the Leagues Cup.

Now, Messi and his Inter Miami teammates face their toughest test yet as they gear up to face Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park in what is set to be Inter Miami’s biggest game in the club’s short history.

Here’s how to watch Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union in the semi-final of the Leagues Cup on Apple TV. Will we witness more Messi history?

When is Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union? Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup semi-final will take place on Tuesday, 15 August, Messi and his team face Philadelphia Union in Massachusetts. The game kicks off at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT and is available on MLS Season Pass via the Apple TV app.

How to watch Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union

(Image credit: Apple/MLS)

Apple owns the exclusive MLS Season Pass streaming rights, which means you'll need a subscription to watch the majority of Messi's matches at Inter Miami. Some may feel annoyed that they’ll have to fork out for another subscription service, with MLS Season Pass costing $14.99/month or $12.99/month if you already subscribe to Apple TV Plus, but others will be excited at the prospect of seeing the GOAT on a streaming service available in over 100 countries.

You can watch Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union in the Leagues Cup semi-final on MLS Season Pass through Apple TV. If you want to subscribe to the MLS Season Pass, we have a fantastic how-to guide that explains the ins and outs of the subscription service.

There is also a one-month free trial, so you can see Messi play for free before opting to subscribe to the service. If you like what you see, you can also get 50% off MLS Season Pass with a fantastic mid-season discount that is live just now.

While this match is in the Leagues Cup, Messi’s first MLS game, exclusive to Apple TV and the MLS Season Pass, will likely be on 28 August when Inter Miami face Charlotte live from the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Who will Inter Miami Play in the Leagues Cup final if they defeat Philadelphia Union? The winner of Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union on Tuesday night will face the winner of Monterrey vs Nashville SC, which takes place later on Tuesday evening. The Leagues Cup final will take place on Saturday, August 19.

Who is Lionel Messi?

(Image credit: MLS)

Lionel Messi is arguably the best football player to have ever played the game. Born in Rosario, Argentina, in 1987, he has gone on to win nearly everything there is to win in the world of football, including the World Cup, Copa America, multiple Champions League trophies, multiple league trophies around Europe, and seven Fifa Ballon d’Or awards, which is the most prestigious individual award given to the best footballer in the world every year.

Messi is a global megastar, and after leaving Paris Saint Germain this summer, he is now honing his craft in the United States for all MLS fans to appreciate. Inter Miami, owned by David Beckham, is currently bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference, but since joining Messi has taken Inter Miami on an incredible unbeaten run in the Leagues Cup featuring teams from the United States and Mexico.