This Samsung S95C is one of the best TV for Apple TV that money can buy, and it's now 45% off in the Prime Day sale
Save $1,500 on the Samsung S95C 4K TV.
In 2024 one of the best and easiest ways to enjoy Apple TV is with a great smart TV. Whether you want a great panel to watch the latest and greatest on Apple TV Plus, or you want the perfect companion to an Apple TV 4K, the right TV can make all the difference when it comes to your viewing experience.
Our top pick for the best TV for Apple TV is the Samsung S90C, but lurking in our guide is an even greater pick, the S95C, our "best premium" pick. This is the all-singing, all-dancing model with no holds barred, for whom money is no object and those who want the optimum viewing experience.
At its list price of $3,297, it's a tough sell. But right now the Amazon Prime Day sale could see you score one from just $1,797.
The best TV for Apple TV - a premium pick
Samsung S95C 65-inch 4K| $3,297 $1,797 at Amazon
Get 65-inches of OLED brilliance for almost half price, replete with Dolby Atmos, Samsung's Gaming Hub, and Quantum HDR technology.
The Samsung S95C boasts 8.3 million self-illuminating pixels in its OLED panel. It has Samsung's Infinity One Design, so it's incredibly thin and slender, a real eye-catcher with a unique cable management system. Samsung's Quantum HDR OLED+ tech means shows like Foundation and Severance will really pop during viewing, and there's a Neural Quantum Processor to power upscaling when you're not watching 4K. It also features built-in Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound+. It also features 120Hz refresh rates for use with a current-gen console.
Naturally, there's plenty of HDMI and USB ports to connect your Apple TV. If you want to save even more, you can also bag the 55-inch version for just $1,497, but the discount is much less significant, making the 65-inch the best value by far.
