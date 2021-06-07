WWDC 2021 week is here, and with it comes a slew of operating system updates for Apple's entire range of devices — Apple TV included. Coming this fall in tvOS 15, Apple is bringing Spatial Audio, SharePlay, additional HomeKit controls, new screen savers, and more to the big screen.

As with most updates, though, some devices can get left behind, and if you haven't upgraded to the best Apple TV, you may be missing out on some key features. Here's everything you need to know about tvOS 15 compatibility and the Apple TV.

tvOS 15 compatibility

While there is a new update every fall, the Apple TV isn't a device that you replace all that often. Thankfully, tvOS 15 runs on all Apple TV models released within the past six years. According to Apple, the following models support tvOS 15:

Apple TV HD (4th generation)

Apple TV 4K (2017)

Apple TV 4K (2021)

Essentially, if your Apple TV can run tvOS 14, you are good to go with tvOS 15. tvOS 15 support includes all models that support the tvOS App Store, which made its debut way back in 2015. However, if your Apple TV runs on the older channel-style app system, then it may be time for an upgrade.

Features may vary

Although your Apple TV may support tvOS 15, it may not have access to all of its latest features depending on the model. Most notably, the Apple TV HD (4th generation) doesn't support the ability to set the HomePod mini as the default speaker output.

It isn't all bad news, though, as the Apple TV HD (4th generation) still supports HomePod mini playback, just not as the default option. So if you are still rocking older hardware, you can rely on AirPlay 2 to beam your movies, music, and shows to your HomePod mini and your Apple TV can even utilize Stereo Pairing for more immersive sound.