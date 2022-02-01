Originating from our sister site, Android Central, Jiggle Physics is a gaming podcast that covers consoles, PC games, and mobile. Check it out and subscribe!
Hey, kids! Sony is buying Bungie, and the New York Times has snatched up Wordle. We won't be discussing either one of those acquisitions this week, but we WILL be talking about Blizzard developing a new survival game and Ubisoft shutting down Hyper Scape. Also, work is in progress on three new Star Wars games, and Rebecca helps us catch up on the latest news and rumors from Nintendo.
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
- Blizzard working on survival game in first new universe since Overwatch | Windows Central
- Activision Blizzard won't recognize Raven Software union, will reorganize QA workers | Windows Central
- Ubisoft is shutting down Hyper Scape | Windows Central
- Ubisoft calling gamers clueless about NFTs is the latest in a long string of insults | Windows Central
- EA, Respawn working on three Star Wars games, including Jedi Fallen Order follow-up | Windows Central
- Nintendo recap: Direct possibly coming in February, and Switch outsells PS1 | iMore
